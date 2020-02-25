Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA clashes: Ghaziabad, Noida police ramp up security along Delhi borders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida/Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:56 IST
CAA clashes: Ghaziabad, Noida police ramp up security along Delhi borders

Police in Uttar Pradesh have enhanced security and patrolling along Ghaziabad and Noida borders the state shares with Delhi, where violence over the amended citizenship law has claimed 11 lives in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday. The Noida police said it was on “high alert” and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, was in place in the district, while the Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been deployed in huge numbers.

"Liquor shops near Delhi border areas were being closed and comprehensive checking was being carried out,” the Noida Police said in a statement on Tuesday night. Similar measures were being taken in Ghaziabad, where police have increased security on Loni border which is close to northeast Delhi.

"The security apparatus is active in the border areas, like Loni, where patrolling has also been increased. Peace committee meetings are being convened across the district. Intelligence unit is also active,” Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. Mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, resulting in death of six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes to 11. More than 200 people have suffered injuries.

Ghaziabad is barely 1.5 km from Gokalpuri, adjoining Yamuna Vihar, Musfatabad, Bhajanpura and also close to Maujpur and Jafrabad in northeast Delhi -- the main areas hit by the violence that broke on Sunday night. "Precautionary deployment of the force has been increased in border areas along with checking of vehicles and patrolling in parts leading to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida Zone I, Sankalp Sharma told PTI.

"Senior officers are also on the ground to take stock of situation, while intelligence unit has also been activated in the wake of the violence in the national capital," Sharma added. While Noida does not share a border with northeast Delhi, it is close to Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi -- the epicentre of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. A major road connecting Noida with South Delhi and further to Faridabad is closed for vehicular movement except ambulances and school buses since December 15.

So far, there has been untoward incident reported in Noida or Ghaziabad which could be linked with the clashes in Delhi, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Swiss authorities confirm first case of coronavirus

A 70-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus in the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming its first case. The infected person was in Italy about ten days ago and p...

Virus cases in SKorea delays table tennis team world champs

Busan, South Korea, Feb 25 AP The team world championships in table tennis scheduled in South Korea is the latest sports event postponed because of the virus outbreak from China. The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday said it ...

ISRO to launch geo imaging satellite�on March 5

Bengaluru, Feb 25 PTI The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday said it is scheduled to launch itsgeo imaging satellite GISAT-1 onboard the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-F10 on March 5.The launch is tentatively schedu...

New policy to transform education sector: HRD minister

The new educational policy proposed by the Centre will transform the sector and help thecountry become the Vishwa Guru of the world, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said onTuesday. The proposed educational policy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020