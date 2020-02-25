Left Menu
Man tries to loot jewellery shop where he once worked; held

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:01 IST
A 40-year-old man armed with a pistol and dressed in a burqa on Tuesday attempted to loot a

jewellery shop where he was employed earlier, police said. The accused, Mangal Singh Gulab Singh Devda, has been

arrested, they said. He had worked in the outlet that he targeted,

Swarndeep Jewellers, located in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai, before 2017, the police said.

Devda, armed with a country-made pistol, entered the outlet around 4:30 pm along with a burqa-clad woman and

threatened two salesmen after getting into an argument with them over an order placed earlier by the latter, they said.

His attempt to loot the outlet failed when staffers raised an alarm and he was caught with the help of passers-by,

the police added. "The accused, along with the woman - both dressed in

burqas - entered the shop in the afternoon. The woman had come to the shop three days ago and given Rs 5,000 in advance to

purchase gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. "The two asked the shop's staffers to show the

ornaments she had ordered. After seeing the ornaments, the man got into an argument with two salesmen.

"Devda then whipped out the pistol and threatened the salesmen, who started screaming for help," the police said.

The two got scared and ran out of the shop. "In between, the salesmen informed the police control

room and a huge crowd, which had gathered outside, caught Devda," said an officer.

His woman accomplice, however, managed to escape from the spot, he said.

The Dadar police, late in the evening, registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code and

arrested the accused.

