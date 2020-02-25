Dhaba owner killed by employee for not giving blanket

An employee of a dhaba (roadside eatery) was arrested in the Nagpur district on Tuesday for

allegedly killing the owner for not giving him a blanket, the police said.

The incident took place at the eatery which is situated near Wadamba village on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway

early Tuesday morning. Kara Narayan Singh Bawad (50) allegedly killed Prakash

Balgovind Jaiswal (53), his employer, by hitting him on the head with a rod.

An official of the Deolapar police station said the incident took place around 5 am when Bawad woke up and asked

for a blanket but Jaiswal refused. Angered, Bawad allegedly smashed his head by hitting

repeatedly with a rod before other employees could come to Jaiswal's help.

Bawad was arrested for murder and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR

KRK KRK

