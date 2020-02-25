Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well: Health Minister Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said the State government has defeated coronavirus very well. "I think Kerala has defeated coronavirus very well. We have taken a systematic step," she said during a press conference here.

She said that the government has fixed the quarantine period of 28 days and those who are completing the quarantine period are being released. She said that a few people are still in quarantine.

"We are monitoring the people who are affected with cough and fever. Coronavirus is still spreading in many countries. If someone comes from any country with an infection, we have the same threat," she said. "We have decided to continue with precautions. We have prepared an action plan to monitor and examine all types of symptoms," she said. (ANI)

