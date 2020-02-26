Rs 1 crore looted from dera

Three unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 1 crore from a religious dera on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said the loot was reported to the police on Monday night by the followers of the dera.

In a statement to the police, three unidentified men came and entered the cashier's room and looted the money, and the cashier was injured, the SP said. Police are investigating the matter that how these people looted the money from the cashier as other followers were also there, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

