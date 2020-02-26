Left Menu
MANUU students body call for boycott of classes in solidarity with Aligarh, Delhi anti-CAA protestors

Students union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has urged for a boycott of classes and internals on Wednesday in solidarity with the recent attack in Delhi and Aligarh on "peaceful protestors" against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 03:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 03:40 IST
MANUU Students' Union appeal to students. Image Credit: ANI

Students union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has urged for a boycott of classes and internals on Wednesday in solidarity with the recent attack in Delhi and Aligarh on "peaceful protestors" against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The students' union has also requested students to gather in large numbers at BAB-E-ILM in the university campus.

"MANUU Students' Union requests to all the students of MANUU to boycott the classes, internals as well as TP on February 26. In solidarity with Aligarh and Delhi in the wake of recent attack on anti-CAA, NRC and NPR peaceful protesters. All are requested to gather in large numbers at BAB-E-ILM," said MANNU Students' Union. On February 23 in Aligarh, people protesting the new amended citizenship law pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, said District Magistrate (DM), Chandrabhushan Singh.

Meanwhile in clashes between anti and pro-CAA protestors in the national capital at least 13 people lost their lives and close to 200 people sustained injuries, over a period of three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

