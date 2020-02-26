Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for ambulance carrying heart
Hyderabad traffic police facilitated non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying a heart here on Tuesday.
Hyderabad traffic police facilitated non-stop movement to an ambulance carrying a heart here on Tuesday. "On Tuesday, once again Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organ (Heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ," said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad City.
"At 6.22 pm the Hyderabad Traffic Police provided green-channel for the transportation of the organ from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Care Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad," Kumar said. He said, "The distance between Yashoda Hospital to Care Hospital is 8 KMs which was covered in 10 minutes. The medical team carrying the organ left at 06.22 pm from Yashoda Hospital reached Care Hospital, at 06.32 pm." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Yashoda Hospital
- Care Hospital
- Secunderabad
- Nampally
ALSO READ
Uber sets up over 100-people Uber Money team in Hyderabad
Celebration after Hyderabad encounter shows people loosing faith in system: Centre to SC
Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, pay tributes to Pulwama bravehearts
Doctor of Hyderabad-based hospital tries to commit suicide over misconduct allegations
Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game