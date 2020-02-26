NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 26
NATIONAL -Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters to speak at ICWA at 3:30 pm
-Meeting of Congress Working Committee at 10 am -Cabinet meeting at 10:30 am
NCR
-Stories on communal clashes in northeast Delhi -Protest over northeast Delhi communal violence in national capital
-Delhi Assembly session
LEGAL SUPREME COURT
-Hearing related to northeast Delhi violence and Shaheen Bagh -Hearing on women officers in armed forces
-Real estate matters -Fresh PILs
HIGH COURT
-Hearing on petitions related to Delhi violence -Schools and class 10 and 12 students plea to postpone exam or shift board exam centre from violence-hit northeast Delhi areas
TRIAL COURTS
-CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's plea seeking FIRs against BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh -Criminal defamation complaint against Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, others
-Criminal defamation complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
NORTH - Himachal Pradesh Assembly session: Health minister Vijay Parmar to be declared new Speaker
- Assembly sessions in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan
SOUTH
-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to participate in anti-CAA rally in Chennai at 5.30 pm -Newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee to meet on Wednesday, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy to attend at 11 am
-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend Pondicherry University convocation at 10.30 am
EAST -Assembly sessions in Bihar, Odisha
-CPI(M) protest march against northeast Delhi violence in Kolkata
WEST -Gujarat Assembly session- budget to be presented in House at 2 pm
-BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to address interactive session in Panaji at 6 pm -Maharashtra legislature session
-Chhattisgarh Assembly session
PTI
KJ KJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt to ensure accused in Wardha case is hanged soon, if found guilty: Shiv Sena
Sena leader Waikar named chief coordinator in Maharashtra CMO
Will contest all upcoming Maharashtra local polls: AAP leader
Nitish evades queries on Delhi poll outcome;rivals say Bihar
Maharashtra govt extends Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission's tenure till April 8