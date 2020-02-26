NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 26

NATIONAL -Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters to speak at ICWA at 3:30 pm

-Meeting of Congress Working Committee at 10 am -Cabinet meeting at 10:30 am

NCR

-Stories on communal clashes in northeast Delhi -Protest over northeast Delhi communal violence in national capital

-Delhi Assembly session

LEGAL SUPREME COURT

-Hearing related to northeast Delhi violence and Shaheen Bagh -Hearing on women officers in armed forces

-Real estate matters -Fresh PILs

HIGH COURT

-Hearing on petitions related to Delhi violence -Schools and class 10 and 12 students plea to postpone exam or shift board exam centre from violence-hit northeast Delhi areas

TRIAL COURTS

-CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's plea seeking FIRs against BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh -Criminal defamation complaint against Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, others

-Criminal defamation complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NORTH - Himachal Pradesh Assembly session: Health minister Vijay Parmar to be declared new Speaker

- Assembly sessions in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

SOUTH

-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to participate in anti-CAA rally in Chennai at 5.30 pm -Newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee to meet on Wednesday, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy to attend at 11 am

-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend Pondicherry University convocation at 10.30 am

EAST -Assembly sessions in Bihar, Odisha

-CPI(M) protest march against northeast Delhi violence in Kolkata

WEST -Gujarat Assembly session- budget to be presented in House at 2 pm

-BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to address interactive session in Panaji at 6 pm -Maharashtra legislature session

-Chhattisgarh Assembly session

