Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:59 IST
NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Tuesday, Feb 26

NATIONAL -Deputy prime minister of New Zealand Winston Peters to speak at ICWA at 3:30 pm

-Meeting of Congress Working Committee at 10 am -Cabinet meeting at 10:30 am

NCR

-Stories on communal clashes in northeast Delhi -Protest over northeast Delhi communal violence in national capital

-Delhi Assembly session

LEGAL SUPREME COURT

-Hearing related to northeast Delhi violence and Shaheen Bagh -Hearing on women officers in armed forces

-Real estate matters -Fresh PILs

HIGH COURT

-Hearing on petitions related to Delhi violence -Schools and class 10 and 12 students plea to postpone exam or shift board exam centre from violence-hit northeast Delhi areas

TRIAL COURTS

-CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's plea seeking FIRs against BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh -Criminal defamation complaint against Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, others

-Criminal defamation complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NORTH - Himachal Pradesh Assembly session: Health minister Vijay Parmar to be declared new Speaker

- Assembly sessions in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

SOUTH

-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to participate in anti-CAA rally in Chennai at 5.30 pm -Newly-constituted Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee to meet on Wednesday, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy to attend at 11 am

-Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to attend Pondicherry University convocation at 10.30 am

EAST -Assembly sessions in Bihar, Odisha

-CPI(M) protest march against northeast Delhi violence in Kolkata

WEST -Gujarat Assembly session- budget to be presented in House at 2 pm

-BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra to address interactive session in Panaji at 6 pm -Maharashtra legislature session

-Chhattisgarh Assembly session

PTI

KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ameyo Announces Partnership With WhatsApp for Business for Connecting Businesses to Customers

Ameyo will now help businesses reach around 2 billion WhatsApp users by integrating with the WhatsApp Business API GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ameyo today announced its partnership with Whatsapp to offer WhatsApp for Busin...

Equities continue to tumble on global cues, metals lose shine

Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China. At 1015 am, the BSE SP...

Family of Ratan Lal demands martyr status be accorded to him

Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had written...

Thailand has three new coronavirus cases, for total of 40 -ministry official

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.Two of the new patients, all Thai nationals, had returned from vacation in Japans northern island of Hokkaido an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020