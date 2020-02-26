Minor girl attempts suicide after being raped in Betul

A minor girl attempted suicide here on Tuesday by setting herself ablaze after she was allegedly raped by three men. The victim has sustained about 95 per cent burns and is in a critical condition. She has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

"The 14-year-old girl was admitted to the district hospital after sustaining burn injuries. She is in a critical condition," said Dr. Anand Malviya, Medical Officer, District Hospital Betul. The police told ANI that the investigation into the matter is underway.

"The girl was admitted in the hospital. She told that some people have raped her. She is in critical condition. Our team is investigating the matter," said DS Bhadauriya, SP Betul. Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

