May bring bill on lines of ''Disha'' Act in bud session:Deshmukh
The Maharashtra government will try to bring a bill on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh
government's 'Disha' Act, 2019 to curb crimes against women in the ongoing budget session, the Legislative Council was told
on Wednesday. Responding to a calling attention raised by NCP leader
Hemant Takle on the issue of rising crimes against women, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government will try
to bring such bill in the ongoing session. "A team of five officers of police and home
departments is currently studying the Act," the home minister said.
Deshmukh said some stringent amendments were brought in the Andhra Pradesh legislation like death penalty for
gangrape. "We are looking into whether to replicate them in
Maharashtra as well," he said. The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019
seeks to complete investigation in seven days and trial in 14 working days, where there is adequate conclusive evidence, and
reducing total judgement time to 21 days from the current four months. The Act also prescribes death penalty for rape crimes
where there is adequate conclusive evidence. Disha is the name given to the veterinarian who was
raped and murdered in Hyderabad on November 27, 2019, which sparked a nationwide outrage.
A Maharashtra government committee is expected to submit its report on the Act by March 30.
