Cong leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi

Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi after its working committee meeting on Wednesday, party sources said.

They will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 17 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

