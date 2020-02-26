Left Menu
Overall security situation in the valley is very good: Chinar Corps Commander

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Wednesday said that the overall security situation in the valley is very good and most of the terrorist leaders have been eliminated.

  ANI
  • |
  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 26-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-02-2020 12:12 IST
Lt Gen KJS Dhillon speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Wednesday said that the overall security situation in the valley is very good and most of the terrorist leaders have been eliminated. "Overall security situation in the valley is very good, most of the terrorists leadership has been targeted and eliminated. Today there is hardly any leadership of terrorists which is able to operate in the valley," he said while speaking to ANI.

However, the Corps Commander highlighted that Pakistan is trying to disrupt peace and normalcy in the valley by trying to push more terrorists into the Indian territory. "As there is peace and normalcy in the valley, Pakistan is trying to disrupt it and trying to infiltrate more terrorists into the Indian territory. To support this infiltration, Pakistan Army is doing ceasefire violations on LoC," he said.

Lt Gen Dhillon said that these ceasefire violations by Pakistan are getting a befitting reply. "The terrorist launch pads are full as of today, infiltration attempts are being made every day at the LoC which are being foiled by the Indian Army," he said. (ANI)

