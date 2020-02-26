''Maoist'' posters against CAA surface in Kerala village

Handwritten posters allegedly put up by Maoists, calling for a "revolt" against

the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), have surfaced in a village near here on Wednesday.

The posters, which were found pasted at Ambayathod this morning, flayed the central and state governments over the

amended Citizeship law and called for a "joint action" by the Dalit, Tribal and Maoist groups.

The posters, in the name of Western Ghats Special Zone Committee of the CPI (Maoist), also cautioned against the

"communal agenda" of "fundamentalist organisations" such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of

India (SDPI) in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests. "Resist the attempts of PFI and SDPI to implement their

fundamentalist communal agenda by making use of the communist-Maoist and Dalit organisations," it read in

Malayalam. The Special branch of Kerala police has started an

investigation into the matter. The poster was found in the morning and we were informed

by the locals. It's mainly against the CAA, police said adding investigation has begun.

The poster also targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his stand on the UAPA cases and alleged he was hand-in-

glove with the Centre. It further claimed the letter sent by Vijayan to the

Centre seeking to transfer the case against the two students who were charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

(UAPA) for the suspected Maoist links, back to the Kerala police was an attempt to hoodwink the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.