Two drug peddlers arrested in UP's Shamli

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 100 grams of smack recovered from them in Jhinjhana area of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Ikram and Haroon were intercepted on Chausana-Bidoli road while they were on their bike on Tuesday, Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

Upon searching, smack valued at Rs 10 lakh was seized from the duo, the SP said. A case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the accused have been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.