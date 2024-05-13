Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. Sushil Kumar Modi was battling cancer for the last seven months.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha condoled the demise of Sushil Modi and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. "Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP organization family as well as countless workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisational skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge of social and political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," he posted on X.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh also paid his tribute to Sushil Modi. "I pay my humble tribute to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi on his demise. I always received his blessings in my personal life as well as in my political life. May God give you a place in his lotus feet," Singh posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)