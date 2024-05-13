Left Menu

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away

"Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP organization family as well as countless workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisational skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge of social and political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief," he posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 23:07 IST
Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. Sushil Kumar Modi was battling cancer for the last seven months.

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh also paid his tribute to Sushil Modi. "I pay my humble tribute to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi on his demise. I always received his blessings in my personal life as well as in my political life. May God give you a place in his lotus feet," Singh posted on X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

