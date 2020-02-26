IB staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, officials said.

Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, may have been killed in stone pelting, they said.

His body has been taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.