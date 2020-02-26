AITUC seeks retention allowance for retrenched mining workers

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Wednesday demanded that Goa government

announce the "retention allowance" of Rs 25,000 per month for each retrenched mining worker.

AITUC Deputy General Secretary (Goa), Suhas Naik, said retention allowance is not a new demand, as such practice

exists when retrenchments happen in other industrial sectors. "There are around 2500 to 3000 workers employed with

mining companies who faced retrenchment due to the closure of the mining industry," Naik told PTI.

The AITUC wanted the retention allowance of Rs 25,000 for each retrenched mining worker per month, he said.

The mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill from March 2018, after the supreme court quashed 88

mining leases. The state government has already filed a review

petition in the apex court against the order which will come up for the hearing later this month.

