Delhi Assembly pays tribute to people killed in violence in northeast Delhi

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel led the House in paying tributes and all lawmakers observed a two-minute silence.

Goel said all MLAs should rise above party politics and try to ensure peace in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

