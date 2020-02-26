Cabinet nod to order on adopting central laws in Concurrent List for JK
The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for adoption of central laws in Concurrent List for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Last August, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories.
