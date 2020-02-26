Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Cabinet okays Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:30 IST
Union Cabinet okays Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill after incorporating recommendations of a Rajya Sabha Select Committee. "Surrogacy Regulation Bill incorporating recommendations of RS Select Committee has been approved by the Cabinet," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

A parliamentary panel had recommended that not only close relatives but any woman who is "willing" should be allowed to act as a surrogate. The 15 major changes suggested by the 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, also included deleting the definition of "infertility" as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Knight in shining armour leads England's Thai rout

England captain Heather Knight smashed the first hundred of the ongoing Womens Twenty20 World Cup to fashion their comprehensive 98-run win against Thailand in a Group B match on Wednesday.Knight smashed 108 not out and forged a 169-run sta...

Germany sees no need for travel warning for Italy over coronavirus

The German government sees no need to advise its citizens against travel to Italy, which has become a new front line in the global outbreak of the new coronavirus outbreak that started in China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesda...

Kerala CM appeals to Centre to take steps to stop violence in

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged the central government totake immediate steps to restore normalcy in Delhi, which has been rocked by violence in the last few days over theCitizenship Amendment Act. He also expresse...

Woman, on way to office, molested inside Kolkata bus: Police

A woman on her way to office was allegedly molested inside a bus in south Kolkatas Lake policestation area on Wednesday morning, officials said. The woman, who is in her mid-20s, dialled 100 soonafter the incident, a senior officer of the K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020