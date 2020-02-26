Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:51 IST
Sonia says Centre, Delhi govt responsible for violence; demands Shah's resignation

Holding the Central and the Delhi governments responsible for the communal violence in the city that has left at least 20 dead, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation as she addressed a rare press conference. She spoke to the media after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, and alleged there was a "well-planned" conspiracy behind the violence, that has also led to injuries to more than 200 people over the past three days.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, deliberated on the issue and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events". "After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the Central Government and particularly the Home Minister and calls upon the Home Minister to tender his resignation immediately," said Gandhi, reading out the CWC resolution.

She went on to attack the AAP dispensation, saying Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government are "equally responsible for not activating the administration" to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. "It is the collective failure of the two governments that has resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day," she read out from the CWC resolution.

The Congress had also planned to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the meeting to hand over a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue, but they postponed it as the President gave them time for a meeting on Thursday. But, the Delhi Congress will be taking out a peace march from the party headquarters later in the day with many AICC leaders in attendance.

The Congress president also hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited the violence in the city. "The conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls and BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. On Sunday, a BJP leader has given inflammatory speech by giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police," she said.

She said the tragic events since last Sunday have a "history, design and pattern" which was evident even during the Delhi elections. "The deliberate inaction of the Central & State governments in the last 72 hours has resulted in 20 lives being been lost so far, including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries, including a journalist," she said.

The Centre, the home minister and the Delhi government are responsible for the situation in the national capital, the Congress chief said. "Union Home Minister Shah must take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign," she said.

"The CWC demands answers to questions -- Where was the Home Minister and what was he doing since last Sunday? Where was the Chief Minister of Delhi and what was he doing since last Sunday?" she said. Gandhi asked what were the reports given by intelligence agencies in the days immediately after the Delhi elections and leading upto today, and also what was the strength of the police force deployed on the night of Sunday when there were clear indications that violence will break out.

"Why were additional security forces not called immediately when it was clear that the situation was beyond the control of the Delhi police," the Congress chief asked. The CWC resolution also appealed to the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate and...to help rebuild all that has been lost and to ensure that such events do not take place ever again".

It also called upon all Congress workers and leaders to visit the violence-hit areas and extend all possible support to the affected families and to help build bridges between communities. "This would be the most fitting tribute to Mother India." "The CWC believes the situation is grave and an urgent action is required and adequate security forces must be deployed to bring situation under control and peace committees must be formed in mohallas," Gandhi said, reading out from the CWC resolution.

The Delhi chief minister must be visible in the affected areas and stay in constant communication with the people, she said. This is the Congress president's first press conference at the AICC headquarters in many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Students hold protest condemning Delhi violence �����������

A group of students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUUheld protests here on Wednesday condemning the violence in Delhi in which 22 people have died.The students took out a rally and gathered at the main gate ofthe...

Govt approves National Technical Textiles Mission with Rs 1,480 cr outlay

The government on Wednesday approved setting up of a National Technical Textiles Mission with a total outlay of Rs 1,480 crore with a view to position the country as a global leader in technical textiles. The Mission will have a four year i...

Accenture opens innovation hub in Pune

American tech major Accenture on Wednesday opened its third innovation hub in the country at Pune, which will house 1,200 people working on various technologies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the other Indian cities having the hubs, which are...

West Bengal minister dons director''s hat

Taking time off his busy schedule, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu is directing aBengali film starring actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan.The film, Dictionary, deals with the distance created in relationships, the minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020