Students hold protest condemning Delhi violence

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:52 IST
A group of students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) held protests here on Wednesday condemning the violence in Delhi in which 22 people have died. The students took out a rally and gathered at the main gate of the varsity as part of a one-day university bandh call given by MANUU Students Union against the "attack on anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protesters."

MANUU students union president Umar Faruq demanded that the Central government take strict action against those involved in the violence and also against BJP leader Kapil Mishra who, he alleged, provoked people. Late on Tuesday night, some students under the banner of University of Hyderabad organized a protest and rally on the varsity premises against what it termed "anti-Muslim" riots on the streets of Delhi and to condemn "police inactivity." Protests were also held by some people at a few places on Tuesday night in the city condemning the violence in Delhi but police intervened and whisked them away. On February 22, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said no Shaheen Bagh's kind of protests would be allowed in Hyderabad city.

