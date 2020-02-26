Protests in Hyderabad over lack of civic amenities

People in Hyderabad's Habsiguda on Wednesday came out to protest against the lack of water, electricity and toilet facilities. The protestors were holding posters and placards demanding basic civic amenities in their area.

Former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar spearheaded the protest and said, "There are six camps in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad where Dalits, tribals, minorities and backward class people are living since decades. Many children have died due to snake bites, no electricity, water and toilet facilities are here. We are protesting to restore these facilities." Srinivas, a resident of Habsiguda speaking to ANI said, "We are residing here for 70 years, yet there are no toilets, no electricity, no water. We are requesting the government to provide these facilities."

Anita, another protester speaking to ANI said, "We are exploited during votes and elections, but are not provided the necessary basic facilities. Authorities had promised to provide at least two tankers of water 10 days ago but till now we have not received a single tank of water. We request the Chief Minister to consider our needs." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.