A case has been registered against poetImran Pratapgarhi and two others here for allegedly

delivering a provocative speech during a poetry event against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR and for conducting

it beyond the permitted time, police said on Wednesday. They said permission was given to the organisers to hold

the event on February 24 from 6 pm to 9 pm, but the programme continued up to 9.48 pm.

According to police, Imran said at the meeting "Mujhe Hairath Hai us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheen Bagh kyu nahi hai"

(I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad) which they said was "provocative."

A case was registered against Imran and two organisers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

On February 22, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said no Shaheen Bagh kind of protests would be

allowed in Hyderabad city. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader in Telangana

Mohammad Ali Shabbir criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Hyderabad Police for targeting a poet.

"Hyderabad Police booked a case against poet Imran Pratapgarhi for expressing surprise on 'why there is no

Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad'. For police this sentence is "provocative."

Is Shaheenbagh not a part of India? Shame on TRS Govt and Hyd Police for targeting a poet for no fault," he tweeted.

PTI VVK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.