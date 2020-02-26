Fake notes of Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata, 3 held

Three persons were arrested after fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were

seized from them in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police's Special Task

Force nabbed Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Salim Shaikh and Anjar Shaikh, all residents of Bihar's Kishanganj district, from

Mayo Road in Maidan police station area on Tuesday night and made the seizure, an officer said.

A total of 100 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 600 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination

were seized, he said. All the three accused were living in Mumbai and were

involved in the racket for quite some time, the officer added.

