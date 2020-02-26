Some kind of ''2002 Gujarat model'' unfolding in Delhi: NCP

Some kind of "2002 Gujarat model" is unfolding in Delhi, the NCP said on Wednesday as it

attacked the Centre over the violence in the national capital. NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra minister

Nawab Malik also accused the Delhi police of being silent spectators when the violence broke out.

In Delhi, law and order is handled by the Union home ministry and the city government has no role in it.

"There is violence in the capital city since the last two days. Police have become a silent spectator.

"Why are these things happening in the capital city? There's some kind of 2002 Gujarat model in Delhi," Malik

tweeted, apparently referring to the communal riots which broke in the western state 18 years ago.

The violence in Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has claimed 22 lives so far.

