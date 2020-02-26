Haryana Police on alert in view of violence in Delhi

Haryana Police is extra-vigilant in the wake of the violence in northeast Delhi and an advisory has been issued to all commissioners and district superintendents of police in this regard, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Wednesday. As per the advisory, Virk asked senior police officers in the field to mobilise the maximum force as preventive deployment.

"The police force have been asked to be extra-vigilant and take all-out measures to prevent any occurrence of violence in their respective jurisdiction," he said. In view of the development in Delhi, police officers have been directed to take necessary precautions and mobilise all resources to maintain law and order across the state, especially in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat and Nuh districts, Virk said.

Police have increased patrolling across the state and intensified vigil along the borders with the national capital, he added.

