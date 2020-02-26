Left Menu
Drug peddler held in J&K's Poonch

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday after a year-long hunt, police said. Ghulam Mohammad was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year, but was evading arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said.

Acting on a tip-off, he was arrested by a special team from Surankote and will be produced before a court, the officer added. PTI TAS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

