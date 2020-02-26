Delhi violence: Mumbai police orders crackdown on unlawful

In wake of communal violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi, senior officials of

the Mumbai police have made it clear that no unlawful protests will be allowed in the city.

Additional and deputy commissioners of police are holding meetings with junior officers and instructing them to

take stern action against those breaking the law, an official said on Wednesday.

The police is keeping a close eye on messages about protests posted on social media and officers have been

instructed to crackdown on unlawful gatherings, the official said.

"Unlawful assemblies will not be allowed in the city and if anyone is found conducting meetings, gatherings or any

other protest without permission, the strict action will be taken against them," deputy commissioner of police (operation)

Pranay Ashok said. Violent incidents like those taking place in Delhi

will not be tolerated here, he said. "There are some designated protest sites in the city

and if people want to hold meetings or rallies, they must take proper permission from the concerned police station," Ashok

said. At least 22 people have been killed and over 200

injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

