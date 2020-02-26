Odisha man hangs self after killing wife, daughter: Police

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and

daughter in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Brundaban Behera (50), his wife Urmila (45) and daughter Sunita (17) were found by neighbours at

their house in the district's Chhatrapur area, said police. Officials said that a few local women went to their

house early morning to ask Urmila out for plucking flowers and at that time they found the bodies.

While the bodies of Urmila and Sunita were found lying in a pool of blood, that of Brundaban was hanging in another

room, they said. Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to

be ascertained, it might be a fallout of domestic feud, said Thakur Prasad Patra, the additional superintendent of police.

"The exact cause will be known only after a thorough investigation," he said.

The couple had another daughter and a son. While their elder daughter is married, their son was away to attend a

wedding, police said. A blood-stained sharp weapon was found at the spot,

police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post- mortem to the MKCG Medical College.

