Ensure peace is not disturbed in R'than: Gehlot to officials in wake of Delhi violence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed district collectors and police to ensure that peace is not disturbed in the state in the wake of the Delhi violence, which has claimed at least 22 lives, officials said on Wednesday. Director general of police and chief secretary were among the senior officials who attended the meeting held on Tuesday night, they said.

According to an official, Gehlot directed the district collectors to hold meetings of community liaison groups (CLG) at police station level to ensure peace in the state. "The chief minister took a meeting of senior officials, including director general of police and chief secretary, on Tuesday night, and also gave directions to all district collectors to holding meetings of peace committees," he said.

"In the wake of the incidents in Delhi, the situation is tense in states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Looking at the situation, Gehlot took the meeting and directed officials to ensure that no tension or (untoward) incident occurs in the state," he added. The police have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure that no anti-social element indulges in violence.

Over 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

