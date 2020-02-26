MP: Van Vihar National Park gets two more tigers

A tiger and a tigress will be brought to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park from Bandhavgarh

Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Wednesday.

With these new entrants, the number of big cats in Van Vihar will go up to 12, the official from the public relations

department said. The BTR management had rescued two tiger cubs, born to

tigress T20 in 2017 and kept them in an enclosure at the reserve after their mother died, he said.

The pair was later released into natural habitat, where they were unable to hunt, he added.

A team of experts recommended shifting the two-year- old tiger and tigress to Van Vihar, following which doctors

and officials left for BTR to bring the big cats.

