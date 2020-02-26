Delhi violence: Asansol imam who lost his son in 2018 riots
An imam of a mosque in West Bengal's Asansol, who had prevented an escalation of the 2018
communal riots in the industrial town in West Burdwan district despite losing his son in the clashes, once again appealed for
peace and fraternity in the wake of violence in Delhi. Maulana Imdadullah Rashidi, Imam of Nurani Mosque in
Asansol, made an impassionate plea to the rioters in Delhi to foster brotherhood and lay down arms in the true spirit of
humanity. "Why should brothers attack each other in Delhi? This
is not the long-cherished tradition of Delhi where people have been living peacefully, side by side for ages. This
present atmosphere of violence should give way to an air of peace and love, an air of brotherhood and fraternity," he
said. Rashidi had issued a similar appeal two years back
even after losing his son to the communal violence that had engulfed Asansol during Ram Navami celebrations.
His appeal had helped to prevent the violence from spiralling.
Rashidi said he was concerned over casualties in the national capital and wished the mayhem ended soon to allow
every ordinary citizen to carry on with his or her daily work. At least 24 people have been killed and over 200
injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.
