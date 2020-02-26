1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs seized, 1 arrested at Chennai airport

Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International Airport on Wednesday seized 1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs and arrested one person in connection with the case. "The accused has been identified as Arockiyamary (45) who had arrived from Colombo and was intercepted at the exit," read an official statement of Commissioner of Customs Chennai International Airport.

On extraction 340 grams of gold valued Rs.15 lakhs were recovered and seized. "Earlier on Tuesday night three passengers Shagul Hamid (63), Mohamed Abubacker (47), and Sundarapandian (48), had arrived from Colombo by and were intercepted at the exit. On persistent questioning they admitted to having concealed bundles containing gold paste," it added.

Arockiyamary, the passenger was arrested and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

