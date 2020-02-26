Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs seized, 1 arrested at Chennai airport

Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International Airport on Wednesday seized 1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs and arrested one person in connection with the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:16 IST
1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs seized, 1 arrested at Chennai airport
Air Intelligence Unit seized gold at Chennai International Airport. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International Airport on Wednesday seized 1.4kg gold worth Rs 63.74 lakhs and arrested one person in connection with the case. "The accused has been identified as Arockiyamary (45) who had arrived from Colombo and was intercepted at the exit," read an official statement of Commissioner of Customs Chennai International Airport.

On extraction 340 grams of gold valued Rs.15 lakhs were recovered and seized. "Earlier on Tuesday night three passengers Shagul Hamid (63), Mohamed Abubacker (47), and Sundarapandian (48), had arrived from Colombo by and were intercepted at the exit. On persistent questioning they admitted to having concealed bundles containing gold paste," it added.

Arockiyamary, the passenger was arrested and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger

Gains on Wall Street led stocks across the globe higher on Wednesday, a rebound from a sharp selloff linked to coronavirus worries, but other financial markets felt nagging pressure from concerns over how the disease will affect the global ...

"What's making you scared? You're not dead in the fire": Residents allege police apathy

Residents of Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi shared horrific accounts of how their homes and shops were torched in the communal violence while they kept calling the police control room, where they were allegedly snubbed by officials. Distraug...

Eunuch shot at outside Gurgaon Court

A eunuch was shot at outside Gurgaon court by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Wednesday, police said. Meenu suffered 5 gunshot injuries on face, chest and back side of the body, they said.The victim was rushed to Medanta h...

Delhi BJP defends city police, says force working 24 hours to keep people safe

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday defended the city police, saying it was working round-the-clock to provide security to people, even as he criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the forces working. Earlier in day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020