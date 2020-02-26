Eunuch shot at outside Gurgaon Court

A eunuch was shot at outside Gurgaon court by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Wednesday, police said. Meenu suffered 5 gunshot injuries on face, chest and back side of the body, they said.

The victim was rushed to Medanta hospital and is undergoing treatment in the ICU, the police said. It appears to be a revenge attack as "Meenu recently got bail in a murder case and was on way to the Gurgaon court for a hearing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Singh.

Meenu was accused in the murder case of another eunuch Rajini, who was killed on February 11 last year, the police said. When Meenu, along with four associates, reached Eco Green office near the court, three bike-borne assailants opened fire at them, Singh said.

He said while Meenu sustained injuries, the other four eunuchs managed to escape unhurt. The attackers were wearing helmets and shot at Meenu from a very close range before fleeing, Singh said.

An investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the attackers, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.