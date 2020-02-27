Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University in Lucknow to get new name

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to change the name of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi-Farsi University in Lucknow. The Cabinet has decided to rename the university as Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Languages University.

For this, the State University Act - 1973 will be amended. State governor Anandiben Patel had recently suggested that the varsity be renamed as Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University.

According to the Cabinet, the decision was taken believing that besides English, foreign languages -- French, German, Japanese are essential for employment and development of knowledge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

