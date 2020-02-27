I-T dept conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials, others

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others, I-T officials said.

The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion by these people that includes the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

The I-T team are assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.