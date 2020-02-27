Co-operative Act to be amended: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka government is contemplating amendments to the co-operative act to suit the

needs of co-operative institutions and farmers, state Co- operation Minister S T Somashekar has said.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he said a meeting of MLAs and department officials will be convened soon

to discuss issues relating to the co-operative sector. The complaints from the public that several facilities

offered by the government were not reaching them have to be addressed, the minister said.

The proposed amendments will be a move in this direction.

He also indicated that an independent centralised appointment agency for common recruiting staff in all co-

operative institutions in the state is being planned. D Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Y Shetty, MLAs, were

also present.

