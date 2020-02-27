Co-operative Act to be amended: Karnataka Minister
The Karnataka government is contemplating amendments to the co-operative act to suit the
needs of co-operative institutions and farmers, state Co- operation Minister S T Somashekar has said.
Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he said a meeting of MLAs and department officials will be convened soon
to discuss issues relating to the co-operative sector. The complaints from the public that several facilities
offered by the government were not reaching them have to be addressed, the minister said.
The proposed amendments will be a move in this direction.
He also indicated that an independent centralised appointment agency for common recruiting staff in all co-
operative institutions in the state is being planned. D Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Y Shetty, MLAs, were
also present.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ST Somashekar
- Karnataka
- MLAs