Offshore patrol vessel ''VAJRA'' to enhance coastal security

launched Chennai, Feb 27(PTI): The sixth Offshore Patrol Vessel

'Yard 45006 VAJRA' to enhance coastal security was formally launched in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Mansukh

Mandaviya and senior government officials here on Thursday. The vessel built by Larsen and Toubro under the

Centre's 'Make in India' campaign would be utilised for day and night patrolling, Mandaviya said.

Geeta Mandaviya, wife of the Union Minister, launched the vessel at L & T Shipbuilding Ltd at the Kattupalli Port

here. Coast Guard Director General K Natarajan and senior

government officials were also present. "With commitment to ensure foolproof coastal security

launching of 6th Offshore Patrol Vessel VAJRA was done at Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding Ltd., Kattupalli," the minister

said. "With avant garde navigational and communication

system, it would be utilised for day-night patrolling surveillance," he added.

According to Coast Guard, the 'Yard 45006' is the sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels project

that is designed and indigenously built by Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding in line with the Centre's 'Make in India' vision.

The vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art machinery, equipment and navigation systems, it said.

The vessel is expected to be inducted into the Coast Guard by October after trials, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

