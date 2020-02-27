Left Menu
Kolkata Police steps up vigil after Delhi violence

  Kolkata
  Updated: 27-02-2020 14:39 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:39 IST
The Kolkata police has stepped up vigil, especially on social networking sites, as a

precautionary measure in the wake of violence in Delhi that has claimed 34 lives, a senior police officer said.

Officers are monitoring social networking sites 24X7 to stop circulation of fake videos or fake news sensitive

enough to affect the law and order here, he said. "We have taken all forms of precautionary measures to

contain such kind of lawlessness here. Police stations have been alerted, night patrolling increased, and deployment of

police personnel increased in sensitive areas to counter any deterioration of law and order here," the IPS officer told

PTI. People have also been advised not to share or forward

any unverified content in the social media, he said. "We have asked the people not to open material shared

in their mails or messengers if they are unsure of the sensitivity of the content. We will take legal action against

all those trying to incite problems by posting such content on social networking sites," the IPS officer told PTI.

Till Thursday, 34 people lost their lives in the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended

citizenship law, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma recently took

to Twitter to caution citizens about the possibility of "motivated people" trying to create trouble by posting

"inciting material. "Some motivated people may try to create trouble by

posting inciting material on social media to create law & order issues. Be cautious believing /. forwarding such items.

@KolkataPolice @KPTrafficDept @KPDetectiveDept is here to serve. #Dial100 in distress," Sharma had tweeted.

Another police officer said, security has been beefed up at Park Circus Maidan here, christened as 'Kolkata's

Shaheen Bagh' where a sit-in agitation by Muslim women are on since January.

