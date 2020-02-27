Man rapes minor in Andhra Pradesh

A minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person at Nuzividu town here on Wednesday. The accused reportedly went absconding after committing the crime. According to police, the 10-year-old girl went missing after 10.30 pm yesterday after which her parents lodged a missing complaint.

"The circle inspector Ramachandra Rao who was on patrolling duty found the girl in a secluded place. She was raped by an unidentified person and was crying (when we found her)," said Sub Inspector Satyanarayana. Subsequently, the police admitted her to a local hospital. She was then transferred to a hospital in Vijaywada for treatment.

The police had filed a case under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The police are searching for the accused.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

