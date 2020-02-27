PMK welcomes Bihar Assembly resolution against NRC

NDA constituent PMK on Thursday welcomed the Bihar Assembly adopting an anti-NRC resolution

and lauded the Tamil Nadu government for saying such a move was under its consideration too.

Party founder S Ramadoss called for implementing the National Population Register as per the 2010 format, even as

he wanted the government to "allay fears" over NPR. In a series of tweets, he urged the Tamil Nadu

government to take a leaf out of Bihar and pass an assembly resolution saying no to National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Tamil Nadu should follow Bihar and adopt a resolution against NRC in the Assembly. Similarly, the NPR should also be

as per the 2010 format," he said. The Bihar assembly on Tuesday unanimously resolved

that there was no need of NRC in the state and that the NPR exercise be done strictly according to the 2010 format.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said aspects like an anti-NRC assembly resolution were

under the consideration of the state government. Terming Palaniswami's statement as the "right

approach," Ramadoss also said "the government should allay" fears over NPR.

He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said NRC was being implemented only in Assam and welcomed

it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

