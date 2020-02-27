Left Menu
Delhi govt to prepare 3-level action plan to curb pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government will prepare a three-level action plan – quarterly, annually and five years – to reduce pollution in the national capital. Rai held a meeting with experts who suggested the government to issue a direction to agencies that no outdoor construction activities should be conducted in winters when the pollution levels rise.

The minister said the experts also suggested that there should be an inter-state action committee to take steps to curb pollution. Rai said the suggestions will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next week and a final action plan will be prepared.

