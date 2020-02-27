Govt should ensure peace is restored: RSS on Delhi violence

The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS general secretary Suresh

'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said here on Thursday. Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has

the right to take law into their hands. "The government should instill peace in areas where

there is 'ashanti' (unrest)," the RSS functionary said. Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of

northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the

violence.

