Rajasthan CM Gehlot questions central govt over Justice Muralidhar's transfer

Questioning the transfer of Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the central government what message it was trying to convey. The notification of Justice Muralidhar's transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court came late Wednesday evening, on a day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

"What message is central government trying to give by transferring Justice Muralidhar, who showed his resentment against police inaction during Delhi violence and in failure of police to act against BJP leaders for their hate speeches" Gehlot tweeted on Thursday. "People have so much faith in the judiciary and the government's attempts to undermine the justice system are very unfortunate," he said.

