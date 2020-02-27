Left Menu
AAP's stand on violence remains clear, take action against anyone found guilty: Party leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai on Thursday said the party's stand on violence remains clear that strictest punishment must be given to anyone associated with spreading it. Their reaction came after family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, accused AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

Family members of Ankit Sharma, 26, alleged that Hussain and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

Sharma had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in on Wednesday. Reacting to the allegations, Singh said they have heard Hussain's side of the story too and he has been claiming that he is innocent.

Singh said the party's stand remains clear that strictest punishment must be given to anyone associated with spreading violence. Another AAP leader and Environment minister Gopal Rai said irrespective of religion or caste, a probe must be conducted and action taken against those found responsible for inciting violence.

"I have just one thing to say - irrespective of religion and caste, a probe must be conducted and action must be taken even if it is Tahir Hussain or it is (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra," Rai told reporters. Thirty-four people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

