112 evacuees from Wuhan quarantined at Chhawla health facility

The 112 evacuees who were airlifted to Delhi on Thursday from Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, by C-17 Globemaster aircraft of Indian Air Force, are quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's quarantine facility in Chhawla in the national capital. The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed here on Thursday morning from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals. The foreign nationals include 23 nationals from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives and one each from South Africa, USA and Madagascar.

The flight arrived at 6:45 am. All evacuees were taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla after thermal screening.

The aircraft left for China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday. India has evacuated hundreds of people, including its nationals from China, a few weeks ago.

Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,700 deaths in the past few months. The virus was first detected in Hubei province in December last year. (ANI)

