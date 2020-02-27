Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE cancels Class X, XII exams in north-east Delhi scheduled on Feb 28, 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that Class X and XII examinations scheduled on February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other areas affected by the violence in the national capital have been cancelled.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:45 IST
CBSE cancels Class X, XII exams in north-east Delhi scheduled on Feb 28, 29
The postponed date for the affected students shall be announced shortly, said the CBSE.. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that Class X and XII examinations scheduled on February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other areas affected by the violence in the national capital have been cancelled.

"In view of the request received from the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and with the view to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the examinations scheduled for 28.02.2020 and 29.02.2020 in the north-east part and affected area stand cancelled for Class X and XII," said the CBSE in a statement.

The statement also said that the rest of the examinations will be conducted as they have been scheduled. The postponed date for the affected students shall be announced shortly, said the CBSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Command chief presents 83 gallantry awards; Kanika Rane receives honour for martyred husband

Kargil war hero and Northern Command Chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Thursday presented 83 gallantry and distinguished services awards and nine Veer Naris awards at an investiture ceremony here Kanika Rane, the widow of Major Kaustubh...

Sterling falls to three-week low vs euro on hard line in EU talks

The pound fell on Thursday as British officials confirmed their hard-line stance on trade talks with the European Union and disappointment grew that Britains new finance minister might not increase spending as much as expected.Britain said ...

PM in UP on Saturday; to lay foundation of new expressway; distribute assistive aids in Allahabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot on Saturday The proposed expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial C...

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesn't improve in two months: FM Sitharaman.

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesnt improve in two months FM Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020