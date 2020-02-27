CBSE cancels Class X, XII exams in north-east Delhi scheduled on Feb 28, 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that Class X and XII examinations scheduled on February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other areas affected by the violence in the national capital have been cancelled.

"In view of the request received from the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and with the view to avoid inconvenience to the students, staff and parents, the examinations scheduled for 28.02.2020 and 29.02.2020 in the north-east part and affected area stand cancelled for Class X and XII," said the CBSE in a statement.

The statement also said that the rest of the examinations will be conducted as they have been scheduled. The postponed date for the affected students shall be announced shortly, said the CBSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

