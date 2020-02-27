Delhi Police forms two SITs to probe northeast Delhi violence; cases transferred to crime branch
The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday The police has so far filed 48 FIRs.
The teams will be headed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
