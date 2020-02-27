Two of a family died in wall collapse of house: Police

Two members of a family, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and three others injured as a wall of their house in Timanpur village near here collapsed on them on Thursday morning, said police Officials of Kuraoli police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, identified the man whose house collapsed as Murari Lal Kashyap.

Kashyap and all his family members were inside the house when the incident happened, they said Following the collapse of the mud wall, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the family members from under the rubble, they said.

While toddler Lado died on the way to hospital, a 17-year-old boy, Nitin, died later during the treatment, they added One with serious injuries is still undergoing treatment and two others are stated out of danger, police added.

